Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.22 to $84.15 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.35 to $84.78 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 6 cents to $2.38 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.51 a gallon. December natural gas fell 45 cents to $4.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.80 to $1,830.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $24.32 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $4.37 a pound.
The dollar fell to 112.84 Japanese yen from 113.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.1594 from $1.1589.
No joke: Comedians, cannabis companies push pot legalization
Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-infused campaign to enlist marijuana users to pressure members of Congress to legalize pot nationwide.
Business
Oklahoma court overturns $465M opioid ruling against J&J
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state's public nuisance law in the first case of its kind in the U.S. to go to trial.
Business
City OKs Google data centers amid secrecy, water worries
The council of a small Oregon city has approved a deal with Google that will enable the technology giant to build two more water-guzzling data centers there, though some residents worry about drought and secrecy.
World
Puerto Ricans fearful of plan to restructure public debt
Puerto Rican citizens got a chance Tuesday to express their fears about a massive debt overhaul plan before a judge with the power to decide Puerto Rico's economic future.
Business
Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest
Mexico's president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from "civilization to barbarity" and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.