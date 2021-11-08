Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 66 cents to $81.93 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 69 cents to $83.43 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.32 a gallon. December heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.47 a gallon. December natural gas fell 9 cents to $5.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $11.20 to $1,828 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 38 cents to $24.54 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.40 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.24 Japanese yen from 113.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1589 from $1.1550 euro.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Sports
NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation
The NCAA is setting the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself.
Business
Latest exit from Fed's board gives Biden three slots to fill
Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed's influential board for President Joe Biden to fill.
Business
Another day, another record on Wall Street as stocks inch up
Wall Street clawed its way to more records on Monday, with stock indexes creeping higher after another listless day of trading.
Nation
Vaccine proof required in LA as strict mandate takes effect
People entering a wide variety of businesses in the city of Los Angeles had to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday as one of the country's strictest measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus took effect.
Nation
Houston concert deaths spur calls for independent review
The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even met with the headlining performer before the show.