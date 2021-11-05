Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.46 to $81.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $2.20 to $82.74 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $2.32 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.46 a gallon. December natural gas fell 20 cents to $5.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $23.30 to $1,816.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 25 cents to $24.16 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.40 Japanese yen from 113.74 yen. The euro fell to $1.1550 from $1.1553 euro.