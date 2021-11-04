Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.05 to $78.81 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.45 to $80.54 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 5 cents to $2.29 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.41 a gallon. December natural gas rose 5 cents to $5.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $29.60 to $1,793.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 68 cents to $23.91 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $4.32 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.74 Japanese yen from 113.93 yen. The euro fell to $1.1553 from $1.1609 euro.
