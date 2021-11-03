Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.05 to $80.86 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.73 to $81.99 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 11 cents to $2.34 a gallon. December heating oil fell 8 cents to $2.43 a gallon. December natural gas rose 13 cents to $5.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $25.50 to $1,763.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 28 cents to $23.23 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.32 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.93 Japanese yen from 113.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.1609 from $1.1583 euro.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker
Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program.
Business
CVS Health, T-Mobile rise; Zillow, Activision fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
Stocks climbed to more record highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will begin dialing back the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic.
Business
Stocks rise after Fed says it will dial back aid for economy
Stocks climbed to more record highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will begin dialing back the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic. The Fed said it will begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks by $15 billion a month. The central bank's announcement was in line with what markets expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrials rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 1%. Small-cap stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Bond yields rose and crude oil prices fell.
Sports
Soler, Freeman, Correa among 160 free agents who hit market
Freddie Freeman, World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario of the champion Atlanta Braves were among 160 players who became free agents Wednesday as an uncertain offseason started with a lockout threat looming.