Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 14 cents to $83.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 1 cent to $84.72 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.45 a gallon. December heating rose 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. December natural gas rose 35 cents to $5.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $6.40 to $1,789.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 56 cents to $23.51 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $4.37 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.96 Japanese yen from 113.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.1583 from $1.1605 euro.
Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives
The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas Tuesday to top executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.
Nation
Drug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit
A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation's opioid epidemic.
Politics
AP VoteCast: Youngkin viewed more favorably than Trump
a strategy that appears to have had the intended effect.
Business
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police and others.
Business
Clarification: Facebook Fallout-Reining in Big Tech story
In a story published Oct. 31, 2021, The Associated Press identified Paul Barrett as teacher of a seminar in law, economics and journalism at New York University. The story should also have noted that his title is deputy director of NYU's Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.