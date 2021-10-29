Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 76 cents to $83.57 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 6 cents to $83.72 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. November heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.50 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $5.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $18.70 to $1,783.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 17 cents to $23.95 an ounce and December copper fell 7 cents to $4.37 a pound.
The dollar rose to 113.93 Japanese yen from 113.46 yen. The dollar rose to 0.87 euro from 0.86 euro.
Oregon's biggest city has 'long way to go' repairing its rep
Portland's "badly damaged" reputation – marked by months of destructive protests, a homeless crisis and record year of homicides – is hurting the standing of Oregon's largest city, according to the city's main tourism promoter.
How major US stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks are ending higher Friday as Wall Street closed out a milestone-setting week.
Even at $1T, Tesla's value still likely to climb, Piper Sandler analyst says
Tesla will keep grabbing car market share and disrupt other industries, says Alexander Potter, the Minnesota analyst who predicted it would join the $1 trillion valuation club.
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Big, messy, complicated: Biden's plan churns in Congress
It's big. It's messy. And it's very politically complicated. That's President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic policy package as Democratic leaders in Congress try to muscle it into law.