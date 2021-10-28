Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 15 cents to $82.81 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 26 cents to $84.32 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.44 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.52 a gallon. December natural gas fell 42 cents to $5.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $4.80 to $1,802.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 7 cents to $24.12 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $4.44 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.46 Japanese yen from 113.78 yen. The euro rose to $1.1684 from $1.1609.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Facebook Inc. rebrands as Meta to stress 'metaverse' plan
An embattled Facebook Inc. is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the "metaverse." But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.
Business
Ford, KLA rise; Twilio, eBay fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Business
Broad gains for stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, marking more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose but landed just shy of the record high it set on Tuesday. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Ford jumped 8.7% after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts and raising its outlook for the year. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar rose 4.1% after turning in strong results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%.
World
Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope
The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists.
Sports
GOP revels in Atlanta World Series after All-Star Game move
Atlanta was stripped of baseball's All-Star Game over the summer, but it has the World Series now. And Republicans are gloating.