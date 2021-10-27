Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.99 to $82.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.82 to $84.58 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 7 cents to $2.45 a gallon. November heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.51 a gallon. November natural gas rose 32 cents to $6.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $5.40 to $1,798.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 10 cents to $24.19 an ounce and December copper fell 10 cents to $4.39 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.78 Japanese yen from 114.17 yen. The euro rose to $1.1609 from $1.1598.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota furniture retailer to pay $60K to transgender job applicant for refusing to hire him
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota furniture retailer to pay $60K to transgender job applicant for refusing to hire him
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
Erdogan, Biden to discuss Turkey's F-35 ouster in Glasgow
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he expects to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow, during which he would take up Turkey's ouster from the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter jet program.
Business
An author's reminder: Philanthropy isn't defined by money
Lucy Bernholz talks about Chex Mix a lot.
Business
Retail trade group: holiday sales could set new record
The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales gain could shatter last year's record-breaking season even as a snarled global supply chain slows the flow of goods and results in higher prices for a broad range of items.
Business
Stocks wobble on Wall Street, easing back from record highs
Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.99 to $82.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.82 to $84.58 a barrel.