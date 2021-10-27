Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.99 to $82.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.82 to $84.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 7 cents to $2.45 a gallon. November heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.51 a gallon. November natural gas rose 32 cents to $6.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5.40 to $1,798.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 10 cents to $24.19 an ounce and December copper fell 10 cents to $4.39 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.78 Japanese yen from 114.17 yen. The euro rose to $1.1609 from $1.1598.