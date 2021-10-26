Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 89 cents to $84.65 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 41 cents to $86.40 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.58 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $5.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $13.40 to $1,793.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 50 cents to $24.09 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $4.49 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.17 Japanese yen from 113.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.1598 from $1.1613.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
FDA panel backs Pfizer's low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids
The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.
Business
Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump
An Ohio trader in penny stocks was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he earned over $1 million illegally by lying repeatedly to his over 70,000 Twitter followers to get them to buy stocks in what authorities are calling a new social media-infused twist on an old stock manipulation game.
Business
Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth
Growth in Microsoft's cloud computing business helped push its profit up 24% in the July-September quarter over the same time last year.
Business
Solid earnings nudge US stocks further into record heights
Technology and health care companies helped push stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging major indexes to new highs.
Business
Robinhood's growth in the summer slowed as trading calmed
The meteoric growth of Robinhood Markets is coming back to earth, much like its stock price.