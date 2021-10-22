Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.26 to $83.76 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 92 cents to $85.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.48 a gallon. November heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.54 a gallon. November natural gas rose 16 cents to $5.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $14.40 to $1,796.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 28 cents to $24.45 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $4.50 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.44 Japanese yen from 113.92 yen. The euro rose to $1.1637 from $1.1624.