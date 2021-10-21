Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.37 to $82.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.21 to $84.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $2.48 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. November natural gas fell 5 cents to $5.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $3 to $1,781.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 28 cents to $24.17 an ounce and December copper fell 18 cents to $4.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.92 Japanese yen from 114.21 yen. The euro fell to $1.1624 from $1.1656.