Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 91 cents to $83.87 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 74 cents to $85.82 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $2.51 a gallon. November heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.59 a gallon. November natural gas rose 8 cents to $5.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $14.40 to $1,784.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 57 cents to $24.45 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.
The dollar fell to 114.21 Japanese yen from 114.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.1656 from $1.1640.
