Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 52 cents to $82.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 75 cents to $85.08 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.56 a gallon. November natural gas rose 10 cents to $5.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $4.80 to $1,770.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 62 cents to $23.88 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $4.70 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.31 Japanese yen from 114.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.1640 from $1.1610.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Politics
US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
Business
Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine
Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Politics
Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan
Scaling down his "build back better" plans, President Joe Biden on Tuesday described a more limited vision to Democratic lawmakers of a $2 trillion government-overhaul package with at least $500 billion to tackle climate change and money for middle-class priorities — child tax credits, paid family leave, health care and free pre-kindergarten.
World
N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch
North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military's underwater operational capability.
Business
Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test
Scientists temporarily attached a pig's kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.