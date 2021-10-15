Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 97 cents to $82.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 86 cents to $84.86 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.57 a gallon. November natural gas fell 28 cents to $5.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $29.60 to $1,768.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents to $23.35 an ounce and December copper rose 10 cents to $4.73 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.27 Japanese yen from 113.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.1606 from $1.1598.
