Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 20 cents to $80.44 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 24 cents to $83.18 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $2.41 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.52 a gallon. November natural gas rose 8 cents to $5.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $35.40 to $1,794.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 66 cents to $23.17 an ounce and December copper rose 19 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.35 Japanese yen from 113.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.1589 from $1.1531.