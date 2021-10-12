Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 12 cents to $80.64 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 23 cents to $83.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. November heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. November natural gas rose 16 cents to $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $3.60 to $1,759.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 16 cents to $22.51 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $4.33 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.67 Japanese yen from 113.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.1531 from $1.1562.