Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.05 to $79.35 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 44 cents to $82.39 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 4 cents to $2.37 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.47 a gallon. November natural gas fell 11 cents to $5.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $1.80 to $1,757.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 5 cents to $22.71 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $4.28 a pound.
The dollar rose to 112.20 Japanese yen from 111.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1578 from $1.1550.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Analysis: Hiring slowdown menaces Biden despite upbeat talk
President Joe Biden promised an economy that could be firing on all cylinders next year, but Friday's disappointing jobs report suggests a slowdown in growth could instead loom atop voters' minds in the 2022 elections.
Business
Survey: Remote work has vastly improved the Black worker experience
Working remotely has its downsides: Cramped apartments, endless Zoom calls, juggling child care duties. But for many Black workers in white-collar jobs, getting out of…
Nation
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
The flashy postcard, covered with images of syringes, beckoned people to attend Vax-Con '21 to learn "the uncensored truth" about COVID-19 vaccines.
Business
NHL tracking pucks this season, opening up gambling options
The latest generation of NHL pucks have six circles on both sides covering tubes that allow infrared cameras to constantly connect the vulcanized rubber with a puck and player tracking system.
Sports
All in: Panthers, Barkov agree on 8-year, $80M extension
Aleksander Barkov was just a teenager when he arrived in Florida from Finland to start his NHL career back in 2013, spent a few weeks in his sunny new surroundings and came to the following conclusion.