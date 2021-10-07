Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 87 cents to $78.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 87 cents to $81.95 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $2.33 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.46 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,759.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 13 cents to $22.66 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $4.24 a pound.
The dollar rose to 111.63 Japanese yen from 111.44 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1550.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Marines: Pandemic contributed to tragedy of troops' drowning
The coronavirus pandemic that curtailed trainings in 2020 contributed to nine service members drowning off San Diego's coast, according to a new military investigation into one of the Marine Corps' deadliest training accidents in recent years.
Business
Small crack in pipeline may have delayed oil spill detection
Video of the ruptured pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off Southern California shows a thin crack along the top of the pipe that could indicate a slow leak that initially was difficult to detect, experts said Thursday.
Nation
Gunman who killed agent on Amtrak train in Arizona ID'd
Officials on Thursday identified the armed passenger who died in a gunfight after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona as Darrion Taylor.
Business
Levi Strauss, Meredith rise; Lamb Weston, Kellogg fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Business
Study: Small nonprofits hit harder by COVID than larger ones
Small arts organizations were among those hit the hardest by shrinking donations last year, according to a study by the Urban Institute.