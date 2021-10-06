Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.50 to $77.43 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.48 to $81.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November natural gas fell 63 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,761.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 8 cents to $22.53 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $4.15 a pound.

The dollar fell to 111.44 Japanese yen from 111.50 yen. The euro fell to $1.1550 from $1.1597.