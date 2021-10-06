Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.50 to $77.43 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.48 to $81.08 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November natural gas fell 63 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,761.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 8 cents to $22.53 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $4.15 a pound.
The dollar fell to 111.44 Japanese yen from 111.50 yen. The euro fell to $1.1550 from $1.1597.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Toymakers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs
Running out of time to get its products on store shelves ahead of the holidays, the Basic Fun toy company made an unprecedented decision: It's leaving one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for the U.S. in China.
Politics
McConnell offers Dems short-term debt fix amid standoff
Edging back from a perilous standoff, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday told Democrats he would allow an emergency debt limit extension into December, offering a potential path to avoid a federal default.
Business
2008 Mississippi River spill: Barge company to pay $6.6M
A barge company responsible for a Mississippi River oil spill that significantly damage shoreline habitat in south Louisiana in 2008 has agreed to pay $2.1 million in damages and buy and preserve a wildlife habitat just miles from downtown New Orleans.
Nation
Kaiser Permanente suspends 2,200 unvaccinated employees
Health care giant Kaiser Permanente has put more than 2,200 employees nationwide on unpaid leave who have chosen not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Business
Some oil from California spill breaks up in ocean currents
Some of the crude oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents, a Coast Guard official said Wednesday as authorities sought to determine the scope of the damage.