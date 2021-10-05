Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.31 to $78.93 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $1.30 to $82.56 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.36 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. November natural gas rose 54 cents to $6.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $6.70 to $1,760.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 3 cents to $22.61 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.19 a pound.
The dollar rose to 111.50 Japanese yen from 110.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1597 from $1.1624.
