Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.74 to $77.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $1.98 to $81.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 6 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November natural gas rose 15 cents to $5.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $9.20 to $1,767.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 10 cents to $22.64 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.91 Japanese yen from 111.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.1624 from $1.1597.