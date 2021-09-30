Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 20 cents to $75.03 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 12 cents to $78.52 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.25 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.34 a gallon. November natural gas rose 39 cents to $5.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $34.10 to $1,757 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 56 cents to $22.05 an ounce and December copper fell 11 cents to $4.09 a pound.
The dollar fell to 111.40 Japanese yen from 111.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.1583 from $1.1601.
The Latest: Maine CDC: Rural areas need more COVID testing
Maine's rural areas need better access to COVID-19 testing, the head of the state's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Nation
Lawsuit: Black base worker faced racism, told to keep quiet
A Black civilian grounds-keeping and kitchen worker at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming was retaliated against and ultimately fired for complaining when other workers called him racial epithets, a lawsuit said.
Business
Senate confirms Rohit Chopra as next director of CFPB
The Senate narrowly approved President Biden's pick to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday, giving the bureau a director who is likely to embrace an aggressive "watchdog" role, similar to how the agency operated under former President Obama.
Nation
Tennessee state senator found guilty of 4 wire fraud counts
A jury on Thursday convicted a Tennessee state senator charged with using federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated on her wedding, a political campaign event and other personal expenses.
Business
S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September, worst month since March 2020
Stocks on Wall Street fell broadly Thursday, closing out September with their worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic.