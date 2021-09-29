Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 46 cents to $74.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 45 cents to $78.64 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.23 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November natural gas fell 36 cents $5.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $14.10 to $1,722.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 97 cents to $21.49 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.20 a pound.
The dollar rose to 111.98 Japanese yen from 111.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.1601 from $1.1677.
Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims
YouTube announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation Wednesday that booted popular anti-vaccine influencers from its site and deleted false claims that have been made about a range of immunizations.
Business
Small towns brace for change, prosperity with Ford's arrival
Lesa Tard expects to serve up more hot wings and cheeseburgers when the clean energy revolution comes to Stanton with Ford's plans to build a factory to produce electric pickups. So she's making plans to expand along with the tiny West Tennessee town.
Business
Steel plant restarts after discharge into Indiana waterway
Operations resumed Wednesday at a steel plant in northwestern Indiana that was temporarily shut down after it leaked wastewater containing elevated levels of iron causing an orange plume in a Lake Michigan tributary.
Local
Native American filmmaker and journalist Myron Dewey dies
Myron Dewey, a filmmaker and journalist who help draw worldwide attention to the concerns of Native Americans fighting an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, has died.
Business
Twin Ignition founders energized by mentoring next generation of Minnesota entrepreneurs
Their goal is to invest and mentor companies that would collectively create 100,000 jobs across the Twin Cities in the next 20 years.