Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 16 cents to $75.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 44 cents to $79.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $2.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents $5.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $14.50 to $1,737.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $22.47 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $4.25 a pound.
The dollar rose to 111.59 Japanese yen from 111.02 yen. The euro fell to $1.1677 from $1.1700.
Nation
On climate change, Biden $3.5T plan making up for lost time
As President Joe Biden visited one disaster site after another this summer — from California wildfires to hurricane-induced flooding in Louisiana and New York — he said climate change is "everybody's crisis" and America must get serious about the "code red" danger posed by global warming.
Business
Spike in bond yields spooks investors, deflates tech stocks
Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields. The benchmark index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That's up from 1.32% a week ago.
Business
Ribnick Furs closing 'legendary' landmark store after 76 years in downtown Minneapolis
Athletes (and their wives) were customers along with such luminaries as Prince and Dolly Parton.
Business
The Guthrie Theater is back. Will Sea Change restaurant reopen with it?
A former Bachelor Farmer chef is overseeing the search for a restaurant that will reflect a changed downtown Minneapolis neighborhood.
Business
Yellen says infrastructure overhaul will US boost economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that President Joe Biden's spending proposals will address long-overdue U.S. infrastructure needs and prepare the country to meet future challenges.