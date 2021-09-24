Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 68 cents to $73.98 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 84 cents to $78.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.27 a gallon. October natural gas rose 16 cents $5.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $1.90 to $1,751.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 25 cents to $22.43 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.29 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.79 Japanese yen from 110.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.1716 from $1.1747.
