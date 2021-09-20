Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.40 to $1,763.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 14 cents to $22.20 an ounce and December copper fell 14 cents to $4.11 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.37 Japanese yen from 109.93 yen. The euro fell to $1.1725 from $1.1730.
