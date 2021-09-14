Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 1 cent to $70.46 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 9 cents to $73.60 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.17 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.16 a gallon. October natural rose 3 cents to $5.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.70 to $1,807.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 9 cents to $23.89 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.32 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.63 Japanese yen from 110.02 yen. The euro rose to $1.1808 from $1.1804.
Report: Officer's error likely caused shipwreck off Georgia
A top officer's errors in calculating the stability of a cargo ship loaded with nearly 4,200 automobiles likely caused the giant vessel to overturn along the Georgia coast, U.S. investigators said in a report Tuesday.
Business
Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storage
Apple unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year's editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic.
Business
3 men charged in US in United Arab Emirates hacking scheme
Three former U.S. intelligence and military operatives have agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve criminal charges that they provided sophisticated hacking technology to the United Arab Emirates.
Business
Free rides take $104M toll on Pennsylvania Turnpike finances
More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling, with the millions of motorists who don't use E-ZPass having a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the "toll-by-plate" license plate camera system.
Business
US stocks can't hold on to an early gain and resume falling
Banks and energy companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday, handing the S&P 500 its sixth loss in the last seven trading days.