Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 73 cents to $70.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 59 cents to $73.51 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October natural rose 29 cents to $5.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.30 to $1,794.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $23.80 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $4.37 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.02 Japanese yen from 109.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1804 from $1.1816.
More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Study: Pentagon reliance on contractors hurt US in 9/11 wars
Up to half of the $14 trillion spent by the Pentagon since 9/11 went to for-profit defense contractors, a study released Monday found. It's the latest work to argue the U.S. reliance on private corporations for war-zone duties that used to be done by troops contributed to mission failure in Afghanistan.
Business
US stocks edge higher, regrouping after a down week
Stocks managed to end a wobbly day mostly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market regroups after its biggest weekly drop since June. The S&P 500 shook off an afternoon slump and edged up 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Financial and energy stocks climbed, helping to make up for losses in health care. Energy companies benefited from higher prices for oil and natural gas. Benchmark crude oil rose 1% to close above $70 a barrel for the first time time since early August. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32%.
Business
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August
The U.S. budget deficit rose to $2.71 trillion through August, on track to be the second largest shortfall in history due to trillions of dollars in COVID relief.
World
Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue
The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday's general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country's oil and gas exploration industry.
Business
Latest: Florida governor threatens fines for vaccine rules
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals across the state.