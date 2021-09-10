Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.58 to $69.72 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $72.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.15 a gallon. October natural fell 9 cents to $4.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $7.90 to $1,792.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 28 cents to $23.90 an ounce and December copper rose 16 cents to $4.45 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.91 Japanese yen from 109.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.1816 from $1.1830.
