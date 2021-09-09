Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.16 to $68.14 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.15 to $71.45 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. October natural rose 12 cents to $5.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $6.50 to $1,800 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 12 cents to $24.18 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.29 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.70 Japanese yen from 110.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1830 from $1.1823.
Asian shares rebound after Xi, Biden discuss troubled ties
Shares advanced in Asia on Friday as investors step up buying despite another decline on Wall Street that kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks.
Business
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
Supply trucks are once again delivering beer on Bourbon Street and the landmark Cafe Du Monde is serving beignets, fried pastries covered with white sugar, even though there aren't many tourists or locals around to partake of either.
Business
Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers' hands
Larger U.S. businesses now won't have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy.
Business
Key parts of Biden's plan to confront delta variant surge
President Joe Biden has unveiled a new "action plan" plan to confront the COVID-19 surge that's being driven by the spread of the delta variant. It mandates vaccines for federal workers and contractors and certain health care workers, requires employees at companies with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly, lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign and recommends that large venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The plan also makes recommendations on keeping schools open.
Nation
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors — in an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.