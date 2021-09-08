Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 95 cents to $69.30 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 91 cents to $72.60 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.13 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.14 a gallon. October natural rose 34 cents to $4.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $5 to $1,793.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 31 cents to $24.06 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.23 a pound.
The dollar fell to 110.23 Japanese yen from 110.30 yen. The euro fell to $1.1823 from $1.1846.
