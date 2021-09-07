Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 94 cents to $68.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 53 cents to $71.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October natural gas fell 14 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $35.20 to $1,798.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 43 cents to $24.37 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.28 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.30 Japanese yen from 109.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1846 from $1.1869
