Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 70 cents to $69.29 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 42 cents to $72.61 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $22.20 to $1,833.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 88 cents to $24.80 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $4.33 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.64 Japanese yen from 109.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.1891 from $1.1875.
More From Business
Business
Match Group CEO, Bumble decry Texas law, start aid funds
The chief executive of Tinder-owner Match Group has sharply criticized the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas and says she is setting up a fund to help any Texas-based employees who need to seek an abortion outside the state.
Business
MongoDB, PagerDuty, DocuSign rise; Yext falls
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
World
Syria says it has shot down Israeli missiles near capital
Syria says it shot down Israeli missiles as they approached the capital Damascus on Friday, saying it had countered an "aggression" from its longtime adversary with its own air defenses.
Business
Stocks end mostly lower even as tech drives Nasdaq higher
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday following a weak jobs report, but gains for a handful of Big Tech companies allowed the Nasdaq composite to sneak in another record high. The benchmark S&P 500 ended down less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. The Dow ended the week lower but other major indexes posted weekly gains. The weakness Friday came after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers created far fewer jobs than expected last month. Travel companies fell. Cruise operators Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean each lost 4%.
Nation
Hawaii health care workers decry lack of COVID mandates
Health care workers in Hawaii say a lack of government action is worsening an already crippling surge of coronavirus cases in the islands, and without effective policy changes the state's limited hospitals could face a grim crisis.