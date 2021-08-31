Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 71 cents to $68.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 42 cents to $72.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.28 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.13 a gallon. October natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $5.90 to $1,818.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery was unchanged at $24.01 an ounce and December copper was also unchanged at $4.38 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.00 Japanese yen from 109.89 yen. The euro rose to $1.1812 from $1.1802.
