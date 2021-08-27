Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.32 to $68.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $1.63 to $72.70 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents to $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. September natural gas jumped 19 cents to $4.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $24.30 to $1,819.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 51 cents to $24.06 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $4.32 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.84 Japanese yen from 110.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.1794 from $1.1752.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe
The House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday to social media companies, expanding the scope of its investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Local
Line 3 protesters removed from Minnesota Capitol lawn
Minnesota troopers on Friday removed some demonstrators protesting Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement pipeline project on the lawn of the state Capitol.
Business
Stocks rally to records amid relief rates will remain low
Wall Street rallied to records on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it's still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that's helped markets soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year.
Nation
The Latest: Erdogan: Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul
ISTANBUL – Turkey has pulled out all its civilians and military from Afghanistan except for a small number of technicians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, while appearing to criticize the manner of the U.S. withdrawal.
Business
Bill.com, Workday rise; Peloton Interactive, Ollie's fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: