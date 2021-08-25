Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 82 cents to $68.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $1.20 to $72.25 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 12 cents to $2.30 a gallon. September heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. September natural gas was unchanged at $3.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $17.50 to $1,791 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $23.78 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $4.27 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.00 Japanese yen from 109.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1772 from $1.1755.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Modest gains produce more record highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq
Stocks pushed higher again on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more milestones for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 added another 0.2%, its fifth gain in a row. Banks and energy companies led the way higher. Banks benefited from an increase in bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.1%. Trading has been subdued this week as company earnings reports wind down and traders wait to see if any news emerges from a Federal Reserve conference later this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.34%.
Nation
Old Alabama fossil plant's smokestacks toppled by dynamite
Six smokestacks at a decommissioned power plant in Alabama crashed to the ground Wednesday in a controlled implosion that began with the boom of dynamite and ended with a huge cloud of dust.
Business
Brazil's Indigenous march before 'ruling of the century'
Thousands of Indigenous people marched toward Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday to pressure justices expected to issue a ruling with far-reaching implications for land rights.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 82 cents to $68.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $1.20 to $72.25 a barrel.
Business
Concern about endangered whales cited in suit over wind farm
The construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of Nantucket threatens the survival of a dwindling number of endangered Northern Atlantic right whales that inhabit the waters, a group of residents on the affluent resort island in Massachusetts argue in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.