Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.37 to $62.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.27 to $65.18 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents to $2.02 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $1.91 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,784 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $23.11 an ounce and September copper rose 10 cents to $4.14 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.82 Japanese yen from 109.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.1696 from $1.1677.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Politics
US imposes limited sanctions over Russian gas pipeline
The Biden administration imposed new sanctions Friday on three Russian ships and companies involved in constructing a controversial gas pipeline from Russia to Europe.
Business
The Latest: More school districts enact mask mandates
Western Michigan's two largest counties ordered masks in schools through sixth grade Friday, citing the risk of the COVID-19 delta variant and young children who don't qualify for vaccines.
Business
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
President Joe Biden's administration is sticking by the decision under former President Donald Trump to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. But a top federal wildlife official on Friday told The Associated Press there is growing concern over aggressive wolf hunting seasons adopted for the predators in the western Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.37 to $62.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.27 to $65.18 a barrel.
World
Top Russian independent TV station branded a 'foreign agent'
Russian authorities on Friday designated a top independent TV channel as a "foreign agent," intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month's parliamentary election.