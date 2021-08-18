Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.13 to $65.46 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 80 cents to $68.23 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $2.15 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.02 a gallon. September natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $3.40 to $1,784.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 24 cents to $23.42 an ounce and September copper fell 9 cents to $4.12 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.89 Japanese yen from 109.57 yen. The euro remain unchanged at $1.1711.
