Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 70 cents to $66.59 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 48 cents to $69.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.17 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.04 a gallon. September natural gas fell 11 cents to $3.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2 to $1,787.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $23.66 an ounce and September copper fell 12 cents to $4.21 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.57 Japanese yen from 109.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.1711 from $1.1776.
