Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.15 to $67.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.08 to $69.51 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents to $2.20 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.05 a gallon. September natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $11.60 to $1,789.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $23.79 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.33 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.24 Japanese yen from 109.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.1776 from $1.1795.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stocks mixed on Wall St. amid rising concerns about pandemic
Stocks indexes on Wall Street were mixed in afternoon trading Monday, hovering near recent all-time highs amid worries about rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.15 to $67.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.08 to $69.51 a barrel.
Business
Hachette Book Group in deal to acquire Workman Publishing
The publisher of such bestsellers as the "What to Expect" books for parents and the "Brain Quest" educational series has reached an agreement to be acquired by Hachette Book Group.
Nation
The Latest: Merkel says latest Afghan developments 'awful'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the latest developments in Afghanistan "bitter, dramatic and awful."
Nation
Vaccine mandates grow in NY; NYC venues to start checking
Vaccine mandates expanded Monday as New York state ordered hospital and nursing home workers to get COVID-19 inoculations and New York City was poised to start requiring them for anyone in restaurant dining rooms, gyms, museums and many other leisure venues.