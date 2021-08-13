Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 65 cents to $68.44 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 72 cents to $70.59 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas fell 7 cents to $3.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $26.40 to $1,778.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 66 cents to $23.78 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $4.39 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.59 Japanese yen from 110.47 yen. The euro rose to $1.1795 from $1.1730.
