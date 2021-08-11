Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 96 cents to $69.25 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 81 cents to $71.44 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. September natural gas fell 3 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $21.60 to $1,753.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 10 cents to $23.49 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $4.37 a pound.
The dollar fell to 110.46 Japanese yen from 110.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.1738 from $1.1722.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
COVID variant causes Southwest to lower hopes for 3Q profit
Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter as a surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant darkens the outlook for travel.
Nation
Schools fight back against GOP governors, defy bans on masks
With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states.
Variety
Star Tribune chair Jean Taylor will become MPR's new CEO
Jean Taylor will become the next CEO of American Public Media Group, the parent company for Minnesota Public Radio.The St. Paul-based operation is best known…
Nation
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital
Before the latest surge of the coronavirus, Louisiana neurologist Robin Davis focused on her specialty: treating patients with epilepsy. These days, as virus patients flood her hospital in record numbers, she has taken on the additional duties of nurse, janitor and orderly.
Business
Polish lawmakers pass bill seen as limiting media freedom
Poland's parliament has voted in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland's largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings.