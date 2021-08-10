Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.81 to $68.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $1.59 to $70.63 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas rose 3 cents to $4.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $5.20 to $1,731.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 12 cents to $23.39 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $4.35 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.58 Japanese yen from 110.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.1722 from $1.1740.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Without 'right to repair,' businesses lose time and money
As software and other technologies get infused in more and more products, manufacturers are increasingly making those products difficult to repair, potentially costing business owners…
Nation
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
Virus hot spots can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients and are losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs.
Business
The Latest: Pennsylvania workers face vaccine, testing rules
Pennsylvania's governor on Tuesday gave employees of the state's prisons and its health care and congregate care facilities about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or begin taking weekly tests.
Business
Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide
Stocks capped another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Tuesday, as financial and industrial companies helped lift the market, outweighing a pullback in technology stocks.
Business
China recalls Lithuania ambassador in row over Taiwan office
China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and expelled the Baltic nation's top representative to Beijing over the country's decision to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in Lithuania under its own name.