Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.80 to $66.48 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.66 to $69.04 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.23 a gallon. September heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.04 a gallon. September natural gas fell 8 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $36.60 to $1,726.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell $1.06 to $23.27 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.29 Japanese yen from 110.23 yen. The euro fell to $1.1740 from $1.1758.