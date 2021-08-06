Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 81 cents to $68.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 59 cents to $70.62 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.26 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas was unchanged at $4.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $$45.80 to $1,763.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 96 cents to $24.33 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $4.35 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.23 Japanese yen from 109.76 yen. The euro fell to $1.1758 from $1.1836.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train
A man with a knife attacked 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.
Nation
Canadian labor issue brings long delays at border crossings
Commercial truck drivers trying to cross the border into Canada from New York and elsewhere in the United States endured massive delays on Friday, after a labor dispute between customs workers and the Canadian government escalated.
Nation
Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks
Florida's Board of Education decided Friday to provide private school vouchers to parents who say a public school district's mask-wearing requirements amount to harassment of their children.
Business
The Latest: Mississippi medical group urges masks in schools
The Mississippi State Medical Association on Friday urged all school districts to require masks for students and employees as COVID-19 cases continue to proliferate with the highly contagious delta variant.
Business
Bartmann Group of restaurants to pay overdue wages, OT pay after Minnesota AG investigation
The restaurant group owed more than $230,000 in unpaid wages.