Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.41 to $68.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $2.03 to $70.38 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $2.25 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cent to $2.07 a gallon. September natural gas rose 13 cents to $4.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 40 cents to $1,814.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $25.46 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $4.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.48 Japanese yen from 109.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.1840 from $1.1864.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
The Latest: Florida governor holds to anti-lockdown stance
As Florida continues to lead the nation in hospitalizations for COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding to his anti-mask, anti-lockdown stance.
World
Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium
The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots.
Business
Macao orders closure of entertainment venues, mass testing
Macao authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of entertainment venues but not casinos, and coronavirus tests for its 600,000 residents, after the gambling city confirmed four new infections.
Business
California spending billions to house homeless in hotels
When homeless outreach workers first visited her encampment under a Los Angeles highway overpass last fall, Veronica Perez was skeptical of their offer of not just a bed, but a furnished apartment complete with meals, counseling and the promise of some stability in her life.
Business
Oregon examines spyware investment amid controversy
The future ownership of an Israeli spyware company whose product has been used to hack into the cellphones of journalists, human rights workers and possibly even heads of state is up in the air.