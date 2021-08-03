Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 70 cents to $70.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 48 cents to $72.41 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was unchanged at $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.13 a gallon. September natural gas rose 9 cents to $4.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.10 to $1,814.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery was unchanged at $25.58 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.39 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.12 Japanese yen from 109.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.1864 from $1.1874.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.
Business
British navy group: 'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast
The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, though the circumstances remained unclear.
Business
Senators behind $1T infrastructure plan show off their work
The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people before a key vote expected this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk.
Business
Asian stocks rise following uptick on Wall Street
Asian stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as traders mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street during another busy earnings week.
Business
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.