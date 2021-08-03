Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 70 cents to $70.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 48 cents to $72.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was unchanged at $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.13 a gallon. September natural gas rose 9 cents to $4.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.10 to $1,814.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery was unchanged at $25.58 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.39 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.12 Japanese yen from 109.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.1864 from $1.1874.