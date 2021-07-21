Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.88 to $70.30 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery also rose $2.88 to $72.23 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 9 cents to $2.22 a gallon. August heating rose 8 cents to $2.09 a gallon. August natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $8 to $1,803.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 26 cents to $25.26 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $4.27 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.28 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1799 from $1.1782.
