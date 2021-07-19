Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $5.39 to $66.42 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell $4.97 to $68.62 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 14 cents to $2.11 a gallon. August heating fell 12 cents to $1.99 a gallon. August natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $5.80 to $1,809.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 66 cents to $25.14 an ounce and September copper fell 12 cents to $4.20 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.48 Japanese yen from 110.08 yen. The euro fell to $1.1792 from $1.1809.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Hennepin County Board OKs funds for more computers, financial aid to those in need
Over 8,000 laptops were distributed as part of "Connecting Hennepin."
Business
Shark bites new viewers for Discovery in 33rd year
Shark Week just finished its 33rd edition on Discovery, a television event so old that one advertising executive joked it could have its own children.
Business
Americans owe nearly twice as much medical debt as was previously known
Research published Tuesday in JAMA finds that collection agencies held $140 billion in unpaid medical bills last year.
Business
4 companies on verge of settling U.S. opioid lawsuits for $26B
The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Business
Oakland OKs terms for $12B ballpark but A's aren't happy
The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics, but it's unclear if the vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francisco Bay Area city.